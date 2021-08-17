WESTBY—Esther Marie Gabrielson, age 73, of Westby, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born May 23, 1948, in La Crosse to the late Rudolph and Mary (Corton) Skaaland. Esther attended Chaseburg Elementary and Westby High School. Following her schooling, she married Gerald Gabrielson on September 19, 1964. She was a homemaker and a caregiver for her son, Ken. She loved to garden and can an assortment of food; was an avid card player and very fond of Scrabble and other board games. She also enjoyed dancing. Esther was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her sons: Larry (Shelley) Gabrielson and Dale Gabrielson; her grandchildren: Brittney, Brian, Autumn, Brandon, and Caden; her great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Tauriel, and Liara Swenson; her sisters: Dorothy LaDue and Mary (Glenn) Lee; sisters-in-law: Donna Skaaland and Shirley Skaaland; brother-in-law, Lloyd Fisher; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gerald “Jack” Gabrielson; her son, Kenneth Gabrielson; her brothers, Albert and John Skaaland; and her sister, Hazel Fisher.