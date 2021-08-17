WESTBY—Esther Marie Gabrielson, age 73, of Westby, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born May 23, 1948, in La Crosse to the late Rudolph and Mary (Corton) Skaaland. Esther attended Chaseburg Elementary and Westby High School. Following her schooling, she married Gerald Gabrielson on September 19, 1964. She was a homemaker and a caregiver for her son, Ken. She loved to garden and can an assortment of food; was an avid card player and very fond of Scrabble and other board games. She also enjoyed dancing. Esther was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her sons: Larry (Shelley) Gabrielson and Dale Gabrielson; her grandchildren: Brittney, Brian, Autumn, Brandon, and Caden; her great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Tauriel, and Liara Swenson; her sisters: Dorothy LaDue and Mary (Glenn) Lee; sisters-in-law: Donna Skaaland and Shirley Skaaland; brother-in-law, Lloyd Fisher; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gerald “Jack” Gabrielson; her son, Kenneth Gabrielson; her brothers, Albert and John Skaaland; and her sister, Hazel Fisher.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Chaseburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Esther’s family would like to thank the staff members at Bethel Home and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.