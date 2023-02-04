WINONA—Ethan Warner Krase, 50, of Winona passed away on January 31, 2023. Ethan was born on June 18, 1972, in Oswego, Illinois, to Richard and Sandra Krase. After graduating from Oswego High School, he earned his B.A. in English Education from Illinois State University, where he met his wife, Jill. They were married on December 17, 1994, and had two daughters: Willa and Adelaide.

Ethan taught high school in Freeport, Illinois. He earned an M.A. in English from Illinois State and a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee. At Winona State, he became a full professor in the English Department and served as its chair for nine years.

Ethan brought a bright spark to his work, play, and friendships. He was a good dancer, an NYT crossworder, a marathon runner, a fitness instructor, an outdoorsman, a talented writer, a leader, and, all the while, a humble person.

Ethan (a never-smoker) was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. He would often say that he had it all: a wife and children that he greatly loved, incredible extended family, meaningful and challenging work at which he was talented, the best colleagues, a beautiful town full of friends, abundant chances to be outdoors. He would have loved to stay here for longer.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 11 in the Solarium (in Kryzsko Commons) at Winona State University. Family members will be available for greeting starting at 1:00 p.m. with the celebration program to begin at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers and to support students in the English department, memorial gifts can be sent to the Ethan W. Krase Memorial Fund, c/o Winona State University Foundation, 175 W. Mark St., Somsen Hall 204, Winona, MN 55987 (www.winona.edu/foundation).