Ethel A. Bushek, 96, of Cannon Falls, MN, formerly of La Crosse, WI, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System Cannon Falls.

Ethel was born July 18, 1924 to Nicholas and Frances (Von Ruden) Marx. On September 25, 1945, she married Cletus F. Bushek.

Ethel is survived by her children: Jim Bushek, Mary Lou (Don) Crook, Ken (Mary) Bushek; her four grandchildren: Aimee (Bill) Radman, Dan (Teri) Crook, Robert (Beth) Bushek and Ellyn Swanson; her seven great-grandchildren: Danyelle and Will Radman, Zachary and Samantha Crook, Ava and Ben Swanson and Nolan Bushek; and sister-in-law Marilyn Marx.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years; her parents; her sisters: Alice and her husband Joseph Brettingen; Luella Marx; Virginia and her husband Leroy Gerke; Dorothy and her husband Jim Lawrence; and her brother Eugene Marx.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday April 22, 2021 at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, with the Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Burial will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park town of Shelby. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.