Ethelyn Rose Kammel-Thiele

LA CROSSE—Ethelyn Rose “Ettie” Kammel-Thiele, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Bethel Nursing Center in Viroqua, WI. Ettie was born on August 23, 1931 in Chaseburg, WI to Frank and Orma (Elsen) Mlsna. She was the youngest of four children: Cecelia (Bernie) Humfeld of Chaseburg, Bernard (Phyllis) Mlsna of La Crosse, and Rosie (Billy) Le Jeune of Coon Valley who all preceded her in death.

Ettie married Eugene “Gene” Kammel on October 24, 1950 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley. They had four children: Linda, Terry, Paul, and Duane. They owned and operated a wholesale Bait Dealership for 27 years, retiring in September of 1991. They also owned and operated a farm for many years. Gene passed away in July of 1992.

On August 12, 1995 Ettie married Bernie Thiele at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They were both retired. Bernie passed away in June of 2017.

Ettie loved casinos and gambling. She also loved having her children and grandchildren around. She is survived by her four children: Linda (Allen) Walker of Viroqua, Terry (Susan) Kammel, Paul (Barbara) Kammel, and Duane (Sandra) Kammel; all of La Crosse, six grandchildren: Tammy (David) Hatfield of LaFarge, WI, Tina (Graham) Skaluba of Trinidad, CO, Melissa (Scott) Dykman of Sparta, Matt (Stacey) Kammel of La Crosse, Teresa (Matt) Ericksmoen of La Crosse, and Jessica Kammel; of La Crosse, and seven great-grandchildren: twins Kyle and Corey Deyo of Sparta, Connor Hatfield of LaFarge, Ty and Jessa Ericksmoen of La Crosse, and Rick and Brandon Blair of La Crosse.

A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ettie’s family extends our heartfelt thanks to the staffs at Bethel Oaks Memory Care, Bethel Home, St. Croix Hospice, and her team at Inclusa for the loving care and comfort they gave her. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.