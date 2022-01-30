CHASEBURG, WI — Eugene Arthur Johnson, age 76, of Chaseburg, WI, passed away on January 26, 2022. He was born April 15, 1945, to the late Orville and Beatrice (Stafslien) Johnson in La Crosse, WI. Eug graduated from Westby High School in 1963. He married Bernadette “Bunnie” Volden in December 1966, and was a lifelong resident of Chaseburg. He worked for Trane Company for 43 years until his retirement in 2008. Eug was a huge sports fan and especially loved his Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He loved the outdoors especially when hunting and bird-watching. Eug is survived by his wife, Bunnie; his two sons: Phil (Joanne) Johnson and Josh (Carrie) Johnson; his sisters: Joan Heller and Bonnie (Dean) Peterson; his brother, Rick (Ethel) Johnson; his sister- in-law, Donna Johnson; and three grandchildren: Alex, Thomas and Michaela. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents: Orville and Beatrice Johnson; his brother, Michael Johnson; brother-in-law, Marvin Heller; nephews: Daniel Koula and Andrew Peterson and niece, Katelyn Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 4, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation will be held Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 202 or Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.