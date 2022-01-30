CHASEBURG, WI — Eugene Arthur Johnson, age 76, of Chaseburg, WI, passed away on January 26, 2022. He was born April 15, 1945, to the late Orville and Beatrice (Stafslien) Johnson in La Crosse, WI. Eug graduated from Westby High School in 1963. He married Bernadette “Bunnie” Volden in December 1966, and was a lifelong resident of Chaseburg. He worked for Trane Company for 43 years until his retirement in 2008. Eug was a huge sports fan and especially loved his Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He loved the outdoors especially when hunting and bird-watching. Eug is survived by his wife, Bunnie; his two sons: Phil (Joanne) Johnson and Josh (Carrie) Johnson; his sisters: Joan Heller and Bonnie (Dean) Peterson; his brother, Rick (Ethel) Johnson; his sister- in-law, Donna Johnson; and three grandchildren: Alex, Thomas and Michaela. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents: Orville and Beatrice Johnson; his brother, Michael Johnson; brother-in-law, Marvin Heller; nephews: Daniel Koula and Andrew Peterson and niece, Katelyn Johnson.