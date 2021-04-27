Up until the age of 85 he was highly active. He worked at G. Heileman Brewing Company for ten years, Reinhart Foodservice L.L.C. for several years plus ten years at the State of Wisconsin Visitor’s Center on the Interstate for the La Crosse County Convention & Visitors Bureau. He assisted visitors with information on state-wide attractions. He was excellent at giving directions.

He married Arlene Kirkpatrick in 1957 and they had four children, Alvin, Kevin, Glen and Anita. They later divorced and he married Sharon A. Nerison in 1996.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, sons Alvin, Kevin and Glen (Laura), daughter Anita (Robert) Lauria, stepdaughter Gabriell Laughlin and sister Beverly (Richard) Emerson, He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Glen and Maurice and sister Velma Stephans.

Funeral services will be held outdoors at 11:00 a.m. Friday April 30 at Vang Lutheran Church, rural Westby. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the church. Please wear a mask. Military honors will follow. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

On Friday, February 9, 1934 GOD created Eugene Carl Danielson and on Sunday, April 25, 2021, he changed his mind.