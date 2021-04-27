Eugene Carl Danielson reported to the Supreme Commander on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born on Friday, February 9, 1934 to Alvin R. Danielson and Myrtle M. (Valentine) Danielson. Eugene attended Franklin Grade School, Logan High School, Western Wisconsin Technical College and the Univ. of Maryland.
He served in the U. S. Navy for 27 years, retiring as a Master Chief Cryptologic Technician. He enlisted in the Navy right after graduation from High School. After basic training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, he attended Communications Technician School in San Diego, CA and Imperial Beach, California. Eugene completed studies of the Russian language at the Naval Intelligence School Anacostia, Washington D. C. and was certified as a Russian Interpreter and translator. He later studied the Bengali language at the Institute of Modern Languages, Washington D. C., He served aboard many ships and participated in special operations during the Korean Conflict, the Cold War, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War.
Eugene (known as Dan and Danny to his shipmates), his shore duty assignments included Adak Alaska, Skaggs Island California, the National Security Agency, Fort George G. Meade Maryland, Anadolu Kavag Turkey, Karamursel Turkey, Kami Seya Japan, Misawa Japan, Bremerhaven Germany and Finegayen Guam.He was a Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks, a Past Exalted Ruler La Crosse Elks Lodge #300, a Past Worshipful Master of Badger Lodger #345 Free and Accepted Masons. Past president of the La Crosse Shrine Club, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Tokyo Japan, a Knight Templar York Rite, La Crosse, WI. A member of Zor Shrine Temple, Madison, WI. Past president of the Zor Oriental Band, Life member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Life Member of the American Legion, Post 116 Coon Valley WI, A life member of the VFW Post 8021 Westby WI. A life member of the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association. Eugene served for many years as treasurer of Vang Lutheran Church and as a Eucharistic minister of Westby Coon Prairie and Vang Parish.
Up until the age of 85 he was highly active. He worked at G. Heileman Brewing Company for ten years, Reinhart Foodservice L.L.C. for several years plus ten years at the State of Wisconsin Visitor’s Center on the Interstate for the La Crosse County Convention & Visitors Bureau. He assisted visitors with information on state-wide attractions. He was excellent at giving directions.
He married Arlene Kirkpatrick in 1957 and they had four children, Alvin, Kevin, Glen and Anita. They later divorced and he married Sharon A. Nerison in 1996.
He is survived by his wife Sharon, sons Alvin, Kevin and Glen (Laura), daughter Anita (Robert) Lauria, stepdaughter Gabriell Laughlin and sister Beverly (Richard) Emerson, He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Glen and Maurice and sister Velma Stephans.
Funeral services will be held outdoors at 11:00 a.m. Friday April 30 at Vang Lutheran Church, rural Westby. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the church. Please wear a mask. Military honors will follow. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
On Friday, February 9, 1934 GOD created Eugene Carl Danielson and on Sunday, April 25, 2021, he changed his mind.