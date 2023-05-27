TACOMA, WA—Eugene “Duck” Wadel, age 86, was born in Melrose, Wisconsin and passed in Tacoma, Washington May 3, 2023. He is survived by his love of 65 years, Jeanette, and kids: Nick (Mary), Bruce (Karen), Dean (Lisa) and Roxann (Mike); six grandkids and five great-grandkids. Duck loved camping, Yuma, Algodones, Makaha, good food and cold beer. Visit https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/11279174 for more information. Celebration of life, May 20, 2023 from 12:00-4:00 p.m., 1231 N. Yakima Ave., Tacoma.