Eugene E. Papenfuss

ONALASKA — Eugene E. Papenfuss, age 87, of Onalaska passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, December 15, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. Entombment with military honors will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. It is respectfully requested that memorials be directed to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church Building Fund in Onalaska. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

