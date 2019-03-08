WARRENS—Eugene Charles Gebhardt, 89, of Warrens passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Tomah VA Hospital. He was born May 5, 1929, in Warrens, to Edwin and Sadie (Goetzka) Gebhardt.
He was the oldest resident of Warrens who was born, raised, and lived his whole life in the town. At age 16 he started driving truck for Kenny and Butch Peterson. He married Evelyn Hansen March 3, 1954. They were married 59 years when she passed away Feb. 4, 2014. Eugene served in the Navy Reserves for four years, and was discharged in June of 1954. In his early years he worked for Bob Case in the water and sewer construction business and also building cranberry pickers. He hauled cars out of Kenosha, Wis., for many years and trucked most of his life. After retiring, he started a business hauling cranberries. One of his favorite pastimes was dealing, restoring, and collecting antiques, especially gas pumps and wood stoves, but he liked anything old. He was well known for his restored antique gas pumps, and people would drive in the yard looking for gas. A fond memory is warm homemade bread he would bake in his restored antique cook stove. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and rescue dogs, Bear and Bria.
He is survived by his children, Lou Ann Witt, Terri Swope, Candace (Daniel) Beltz, Shawn (Dawn) Gebhardt; grandchildren, Matthew Witt, Dana (Peter) Malinger, Kent Swope, Mindi Swope, Otto (Danny) Beltz, Dusty Beltz, Dominique (Cole) Budde, Dakota (Judy) Beltz, Jacilyn Gebhardt, Brandon (Ashley) Gebhardt; great-grandchildren, Alexis Mills, Jamus Mills, Wyatte Johnson, Walker Johnson, Draven Swope, Finley Beltz, Candace Budde, Landon Stowesand, Brody Beltz, Rylie Beltz, and expecting Brooklynn Gebhardt this June.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Sadie; brothers, Edwin Gebhardt Jr., Gordon Gebhardt and Vern (Babe) Gebhardt; sisters, Vivian Van Voorhees, Mary Ann Griffin, Elaine Langland, and Arlene Babbitt.
A celebration of Eugene's life will be held on his 90th birthday at noon Sunday, May 5, at the Warrens Log Cabin Building.