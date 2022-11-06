Eugene "Geno" Osborne III was born January 27, 1977, in Lafayette, Tenn., and was called home to the arms of Jesus on October 28, 2022, at the young age of 45. Eugene graduated from Holmen High School in 1996 and worked at Duratech and Northern Engraving until he signed up to serve his country. Eugene joined the 82nd Airborne Army Division on September 11, 2000, where he was a heavy equipment operator amongst many other trades. He was honored to be a member of the Army and was deployed to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom from 2002 to 2003. After his deployment, Eugene joined the Local 140 Laborer's Union for 17 years and learned an abundance of additional skills. He embraced learning new things and always strived to be the best that he could be. In 2021, Eugene became a business owner with the purchase of Frankie's Second Chance in Caledonia, Minn. He was proud to be a bar owner and learned how to cook the famous chicken recipe from 1913. He met many new friends in that short amount of time.

Eugene married his wife, Josie, on May 24, 2009, and they resided in Winona, Minn., for the past 12 years. He was a man of strong faith and loved his family and his many friends that were like family to him. Eugene was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Josie Osborne; mother, Linda Osborne; sister, Esther Pysto; brother, Roy (Haley) Osborne; stepfather, Ronald Osborne; along with many nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded in death by his sister, Anna and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at the Twin Bluffs Tavern in Winona, Minn., on November 11, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. with Military Service at sunset.

A private Christian burial will take place prior.

Eugene's family would like to thank the Nodine and Dakota first responders, as well as Tri-State ambulance services, for all of their effort that evening. A special thank you to Cody and Amy Gehrke, Bill Schuldt, Steve Pape and Mark Elsen for going above and beyond the call of duty to comfort his wife and their dog, Chance the night of his passing.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request a donation to the Nodine, Minn., and/or Dakota, Minn., Fire Departments.