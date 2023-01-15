HOLMEN — Eugene "Hoza" C. Holseth, 89, of Holmen, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. with full military honors to follow at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.