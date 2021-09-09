ONALASKA—Eugene M. Niedfeldt, 70, of Onalaska, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born September 19, 1950, in La Crosse, to Maynard and Lorraine (Schmeckpeper) Niedfeldt. Eugene was employed at Northern Engraving for 40 years. He enjoyed going to flea markets, dancing, playing cards, boating, watching TV especially Westerns, and enjoying his favorite foods, Pepsi, Cheetos, and chocolate.

Survivors include his daughter, Brandy Niedfeldt; three siblings: Eleanor (Mike) Amundson, Roger (Rachel) Niedfeldt, and Joanne (Steven) Kreutzer; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Niedfeldt; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald “Jerry”; sister, Dianne; and nephew, Russel Amundson.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com