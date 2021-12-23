Eugene Merl Anderson

Eugene “Sonny” Merl Anderson , others knew him as “Pickles”, age 74, of Bangor, formerly of Westby, WI, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Bangor Community Home in Bangor, WI. He was born February 17, 1947, to Hilmer and Hazel (Lee) Anderson, in La Crosse, WI.

A Visitation for “Pickles” will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Funeral Services will take place at 12:00 Noon. Burial with full military honors will follow in the North Coon Prairie Cemetery, Newry, WI. Memorials may be given in memory of “Pickles” to the Freedom Honor Flight Organization.

