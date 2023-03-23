CHIPPEWA FALLS—Eugene O. Hibbard, 89, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully on March 9, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Eugene “Geno” started working at Uniroyal at the age of 18. He was a devoted, hard-working man. He retired in 1992 when Uniroyal shut down.

After retirement, he lived life to the fullest!He had a zest for life. He loved being around all people. He managed to make a new friend wherever he went. Geno was known for his quick-witted sense of humor, wonderful stories, and always making people laugh. He truly knew how to have fun in life.

Geno’s family was the most important thing to him. He treasured every one and every moment with us. He loved spending time with his beloved girlfriend, Dort, and enjoyed singing, karaoke, fishing, camping, his rum and cokes and, especially, his black coffee.

The last few years of his life, Geno resided at Our House, an assisted living facility in Chippewa Falls, where he made many friends, and was loved by everyone there.

THANK YOU to the amazing staff that cared for him over the years. We can still hear him singing his favorite songs, “Beautiful Brown Eyes” and, of course, “Happy Trails to You”.

Eugene is survived by his daughters: Julie Horstman, Pam (Peg Katz) Hibbard, Kathie (Scott) Emerson; grandchildren: Justin (Amanda McKinney) Horstman, Jerrid Horstman, Alissa (Colin) Altenberg, Jordan (Meghan) Horstman, Haley (Matt) Furrer, John Hibbard, Nicole (Danny) Orvick; step-grandchildren: Kim Wogernese and Matt Emerson; numerous great-grandchildren; significant other, Dorothy Hilburger; along with many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcella; daughter, Jean Rose; sons: Johnny and Mike Hibbard; and sister, Patricia Caron.

A celebration of life will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Birch Point Resort, 14503 210th Avenue, Bloomer, WI 54724, on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The private graveside service will be at a later date in Hope Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. In lieu of flowers, just come and have a beer on Gene.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.