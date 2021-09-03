Eugene “Pete” Lamoreaux, Jr., age 79, of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

He was born December 6, 1941 in New York, the son of Eugene “Jiggs” and Anna (Gordon) Lamoreaux. Gene was raised and attended schools in Bayfield, WI. He graduated from Bayfield High School in 1960.

After high school, Gene enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960-1964; he re-enlisted from 1965-1973. During his second enlistment, Gene proudly served in Vietnam as Sgt. E-5 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal with 1*, and the RVNMUC Cross of Gallantry.

He is survived by his three children: Kevin Eugene Lamoreaux of Missouri, Liz Lamoreaux of Green Bay, and Kim (Tim) Koenig of La Crosse; his ex-wife, Deb Lamoreaux; a sister, Ilene (Leo, Jr.) LaFernier of Red Cliff; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Jean (Cadotte) Lamoreaux, who raised him since he was nine; and his sister, Geraldine “Gerri” Grave.

Burial and graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Bayfield Cemetery. Deacon Roger Cadotte of the Holy Family Catholic Church will be conducting the service.