Eugene R. Wells Jr., 72, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Gundersen Health System.
He was born in Holmen, May 22, 1946, to Eugene Sr. and Alga (Herold) Wells.
Eugene was a loved member of the La Crosse community. In his younger days, Gene could be seen riding the bus or walking to visit his favorite coffee stop. No one loved a good cup of coffee more than Eugene. Pudgie worked for over 30 years at Riverfront. He loved and was proud to be part of the Riverfront community. Attending the annual banquet was the highlight of the year. Eugene was a faithful member of the Faith Baptist Church. The parishioners embraced him with open arms and always made sure he had a ride to church on Sunday morning. Eugene touched the hearts of everyone he met.
Eugene’s family would like to thank the staff at Riverfront for all the love and support over the past 30+ years. His spirit will always be felt at his beloved Riverfront.
Eugene is survived by three sisters, Nancy Wells of La Crosse, Jan (Jeff) Marson of Onalaska and Jeanine (Rex) Newcomer of WaKeeney, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Helma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Pataska.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Faith Baptist Church, 3615 S. 28th St., La Crosse. Pastor Stephen Terpstra will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Baptist Church, La Crosse, or Aptive, 3000 South Ave., La Crosse.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.