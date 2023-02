Eugene Salvatore Greco, 70, of Holmen, WI, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Interment will be held at Norden Cemetery. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.