PORTAGE—Eugene “Skip” Clifford Knudson passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born to Oda Marie (Miller) Knudson and Clifford Earl Knudson on January 14, 1935, in Stevens Point, WI. He was the older brother to Gary Knudson. Skip grew up in Adams-Friendship, WI, and served in the Army where he was a field radio repairman. He went on to complete college in Madison, WI where he met and fell in love with Mary Lou Zanoni. They were married on February 7, 1959, and had three children, Tracy, Cori, and Tara. The family lived in Maryland and New York before settling back in Wisconsin. He worked at the NSA, Bell Aerosystems Company, and Olin Corporation before deciding to return to school at UW Whitewater for his Master of Science in Education. He went on to have a long career in business administration at several institutions: Sauk Prairie Schools in Prairie du Sac, WI; Viterbo College in La Crosse, WI; and Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois. He loved vodka gimlets, Badger sports, Packers games, boating, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his great hugs. Kind, accepting, selfless and determined, Skip was cherished and respected by those he knew and loved. He walked through this life knowing love and loss, finding adventure, and teaching his family the value of loving and supporting each other.