Eugene W. Johnson, 84 of La Crosse passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon Street, La Crosse. Entombment with Military Honors will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse and again at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com