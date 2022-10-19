LEWISTOWN — Eugene W. “Louie” Schultz, 89, of Lewiston passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, and again at the church on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.