LEWISTOWN—Eugene W. “Louie” Schultz, 89, of Lewiston, MN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston, MN, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2 PM until 5 PM, and again at the church on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 10 AM until services at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.