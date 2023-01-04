CHIPPEWA FALLS — Eunice H. Zenner, 101, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Eunice was born Dec. 25, 1921, in Cadott, the daughter of Arthur and Lona (Lotz) Schultz.

She grew up in Cadott and later worked at the Hotel Northern in Chippewa Falls. After the war, she married Alan Zenner on Oct. 5, 1946. Together they owned and ran Zenner’s Tavern in Chippewa Falls until retiring.

After retiring, they moved to their cabin in Phillips, Wisconsin, where they resided for 20 years. She and Alan were constant companions sharing fishing, hunting, gardening and enjoying Leine’s (the only tap beer sold at their bar). Eunice was very sociable, loved visiting with people and was always willing to listen to everyone’s story. She was always known as “Granny” to all of her grand and great-grandchildren.

Eunice is survived by two daughters: Carol (Jim) Meinen of Chippewa Falls and Nancy (Tom) Frenette of Winona, Minnesota; seven grandchildren: Paul and Scott Zielke, Peter Meinen, Maureen, Tom and Ben Frenette, and Christina McConnell; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Carol Schultz and Faith Schultz; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends; and her special friend, Mary Pecka.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; son-in-law, Don Zielke; her parents; four brothers: Howard, Austin, Jim and Charles Schultz; and three sisters: Marion Jacobson, Joyce Smith and Gene Martin.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Internment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Amanda and the staff at Our House Assisted Living facility, whose care and kindness meant so much to Eunice.

She will be missed.

