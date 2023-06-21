JACKSONVILLE, FL—Eunice Simonson (aka Micki), 81, of Jacksonville Florida, passed away peacefully from advanced Parkinson’s on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born to parents Ione and Lawrence Sisbach.

Micki is survived by her children: Jana Molland, Dawn Terwilliger, Kara Meacham, Wade Suhr and Wendy Curtin. She has 12 grandchildren: James Engh, Michael Molland, Karmin Pincus, Connor Meacham, Kavan Meacham, Gavin Suhr, Mercedes Wellington, Sydney Wellington, Abby Alcantar, Keith Curtin, Callie Curtain and Cooper Curtin, and three great-grandchildren: Ethan, Lilly and Sam Pincus; sister, Lorna Swehla and brother, Kermit Sisbach.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ione Sisbach, and brother, Arleigh Sisbach.

We are having a memorial July 8, 2023 at the Viroqua VFW, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come eat, drink and share memories.