Eunice Simonson

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Eunice Simonson (aka Micki), 81, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully from advanced Parkinson's on Wednesday February 15, 2023.

She was born to parents, Ione and Lawrence Sisbach, May 3, 1941 in Westby Wisconsin. Micki graduated from Viroqua High School in 1959. She married Theron Molland on January 26 of 1963. She later married Larry Suhr in 1974 and Gary Simonson in 1980.

After she graduated high school, she moved to Madison where she worked in insurance and was a model for Revlon and did a commercial for Maybelline mascara.

She was an Army wife and lived in Nurnberg Germany from 1963 to 1966 with her husband, Theron. Micki explored Europe with her Army wife friends. Later they lived in El Paso, TX and Miami, FL, finally settling back in Viroqua Wisconsin.

Micki was a nurse for the Vernon Memorial Hospital for many years. She met and married Larry Suhr. They owned a dairy farm in Vernon County, ultimately, they sold their farm and moved to town. Micki retired from Nelson Muffler, in Viroqua, where she was a welder and a receiver for incoming materials.

She retired to Corley Island community in Leesburg, FL with her sister, Lorna (Sisbach) Swehla and her brother in-law, Dale Swehla.

Micki is survived by her children: Jana Molland, Dawn Terwilliger, Kara Meacham, Wade Suhr and Wendy Curtin. She has 12 grandchildren: James Engh, Michael Molland, Karmin Pincus, Connor Meacham, Kavan Meacham, Gavin Suhr, Mercedes Wellington, Sydney Wellington, Abby Alcantar, Keith Curtin, Callie Curtain and Cooper Curtin, and three great-grandchildren: Ethan, Lilly and Sam Pincus; sister, Lorna Swehla and brother, Kermit Sisbach.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ione Sisbach, and brother, Arleigh Sisbach.

Micki was a woman before her time in her style, resilience and independence.

Her memorial is July 8th at the VFW starting at 1pm. Everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating her life.