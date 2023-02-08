Eva Louise (Grabow) Mewes, 86, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.

Eva was born on Nov. 24, 1936, to Arthur and Lois (Nelson) Grabow in St. Paul, Minnesota. She attended various country schools, including Norton, where she had her mother for a teacher. Growing up, she worked/helped in the Norton Store that her parents ran. She graduated in 1954 from Colfax High School.

She married Eugene H. Mewes on July 16, 1955. She was a housewife until 1978, then worked as a teller for 1st Bank & Trust at both the main bank in Menomonie and the branch in Wheeler for 17 years.

Eva loved to read, was an avid gardener, wrote her own poetry and was always a Packer fan no matter how the season was going.

She is survived by her daughter, Kate Sorenson of Wheeler, Wisconsin; sons, Gene (Jackie) Mewes of Wheeler and Chris (Rene) Mewes of Farmington, Minnesota; sister, Alice Brancich of Winona, Minnesota; brother, Andrew Grabow of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brothers-in-law, Ruben (Grace) Mewes of Amery, Wisconsin, and Keith (Judy) Mewes of Colfax; sisters-in-laws, Laurie Brewer of Wheeler and Cheryl (Larry) Polonec of Boyceville; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, beloved cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 38 years, Eugene; parents-in-law, Minnie and Vernon Brewer; brothers-in-law, Gerald Brancich and Verlon Brewer; grandaughter, Emily Mewes and nephew, Keith Mewes Jr.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church, 701 W. Second Ave., Wheeler, with Pastor Vicky Strupp officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was in the Spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax. Sampson Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.