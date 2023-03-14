WEST SALEM//BANGOR Eva Margaret Young, 92, of Bangor, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem. She was born May 20, 1930, to Alfred and Alice (Schoen) Tenner, in Cataract, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Cataract, and attended school in Cataract.

On May 7, 1949, Eva married Marlin Young at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They farmed the Young home farm until his retirement in 1994. Eva continued helping milk cows for many years after that.

Eva was a master at crocheting and wove beautiful rag rugs. She enjoyed family get togethers, and cooked many holiday meals for the family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren.

Eva is survived by her children: Karen Young of Bangor, James Young of Bangor, Dale (Sonja) Young of West Salem, Margaret (Brian) Hansche of Melrose, Karl (Sandra) Young of Bangor, and Rodney (Ronda) Young of Bangor; grandchildren: Heath (Renee) Young of Holmen, Tanya (Mark) Rahzen of Mindoro, Luke Young of West Salem, Karen (Keneth) Reed of Ft Worth, TX, Mitchel (Mandy) Young of Bangor, Marshall (Mandi) Young of Rockland, Brieanna Hansche of Onalaska, Leah (Jeremy) Schmidt of Janesville, Cheyenne (Evan) Doskocil of Gays Mills, Adrianna (Riley) Carrie of West Salem, and Hunter Young of Bangor. She is further survived by 22 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years on December 13, 2005; by her parents; sister, Delores Tenner; and great-grandchild, Huxley Carrie.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Christ Ev Lutheran Church, West Salem, with Pastor Don Frelitz officiating. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery immediately following the luncheon.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at the church.

Memorials may be offered to Christ Ev Lutheran Church and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be offered at https://urldefense.com. http://www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.