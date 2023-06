HOLMEN — Evadine “Kevie” Ratajczek Vaughn of Holmen, Wisconsin, formerly of Galesville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Gundersen Health System. A gathering to honor Kevie will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Coulee Region Cremation, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Burial will follow the gathering at Evergreen Cemetery, Centerville.