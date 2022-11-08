LA CROSSE—Eve Sharee Mulac of La Crosse passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in Cameron Park.

She was born April 10, 1974 to Robert H. and Shari (Olsen) Mulac.

Eve graduated from G-E-T High School and briefly attended college. Eve got her first job when she was fifteen and maintained employment for many years until mental illness crippled her ability to continue.

While still healthy, Eve loved to play basketball, biking and fishing. She was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers. Above all else, Eve loved playing guitar, harmonica, singing and listening to music.

Eve was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents; maternal grandfather; step-grandfather; aunt and cousin, DJ.

Eve is survived by her mother; sister, Amber; nephews, Austin, Caleb, Ethan, Samuel, Luca; nieces, Sylvraina, Natalia “Daffodil Petunia Rose”, Lali “Lali Pop”; Grandma Heiller; many aunts; uncles and cousins.

Eve made many friends through the years in the homeless community. She knew your life stories and did not judge.

A memorial service will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Zwickey Funeral Homes, 19934 W. Gale Ave., Galesville, Wisconsin.

Please feel free to wear your favorite band T-shirt or Eve’s favorite colors-red or black.