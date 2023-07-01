BLACK RIVER FALLS—Eveline D. Barnes (53) of Black River Falls, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 25, 2023. She was born June 5, 1970, to Lizette and John Piessens in Chicago, Illinois. Eveline was a member of Saint Ignatius Prep, graduating in 1988. She went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in the Science of Nursing from Loyola University in Chicago. She worked in a wide variety of nursing jobs including pediatric home care, nursing at a maximum-security prison and ultimately finding her niche in the medical device industry at Medtronic. Her other passions included her pets, boating, enjoying good food, reading, and spending time with loved ones. She will be remembered for her infectious energy, beautiful smile, and love of a good cosmo. She wants to be all to remember her for taking big bites of life.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Zebro; and his parents, Lee and Julie Zebro; his children: Gerrick and Paige Zebro with their children: Sophia and Aubrey, and Katelin and Spencer Blaschka; her daughters: Meghan and Luke Baker, Mackenzie and Jordan Holmquist and Melanie Barnes and Luke Zaiser; her two grandchildren: Kane Holmquist and Peyton Baker; her mother, Lizette Piessens; sibling, Patrick (Candy) Piessens and numerous in-laws, nieces/nephews and strays she picked up along the way. As well as her previous husbands, Peter Barnes, and Richard Hagelberger, with whom she maintained loving relationships, and her numerous fur and feathered babies, the chickens, Luna, Winston, and Captain Jack.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Piessens, and her brother, Karl Piessens.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1417 13th Street South, La Crosse, WI 54601. Father Roberts will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eveline’s name to the Angel Foundation.