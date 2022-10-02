 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelyn C. (Berg) Anderson

WEST SALEM — Evelyn C. (Berg) Anderson, 78, of West Salem, Wis., passed away peacefully September 22, 2022, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville, Wis. Funeral services will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Salem, Wis., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Cremains will be interred after funeral service at Neshonoc Cemetery at the grave of her father, Maxwell Berg.

A full obituary can be viewed online at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News