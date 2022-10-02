WEST SALEM — Evelyn C. (Berg) Anderson, 78, of West Salem, Wis., passed away peacefully September 22, 2022, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville, Wis. Funeral services will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Salem, Wis., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Cremains will be interred after funeral service at Neshonoc Cemetery at the grave of her father, Maxwell Berg.