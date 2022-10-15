Evelyn D. Kowalewski

Visitation 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Preliminary Services will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, and then in procession to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.