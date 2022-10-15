 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn D. Kowalewski

WINONA—Evelyn D. Kowalewski, 96, of Winona, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Winona Health Hospital.

Visitation 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Preliminary Services will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, and then in procession to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

