Evelyn I. Crogan died September 20, 2022, at her home with her husband present. She struggled for many years to recover from three open heart surgeries.

Ev was born Jan 28, 1945, in Hartford, Conn., to Clifton Miller and Helen (Stokes) Miller, the youngest of 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

While employed as a live-in child care for a family in Parshall, N.D., she met her husband, William, and they were married in Ettrick, Wis., at St. Bridget's Church on March 30, 1964.

Evie and Bill started their family while moving 19 times in 12 years as they followed the construction of ICBM missile sites, later returning to Ettrick to enjoy their retirement.

She is survived by her husband William and two children, John Crogan, Rapid City, S.D., and Christine Crogan of Marathon, Florida; and two grandchildren, Danielle and Michael.

Also surviving are three sisters: Marianne Moore, West Palm Beach, Florida, Marietta R. Caladim, Voorheesville, New York, and Helene F. Fleury, Westport, New York.

Funeral will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11: 00 in St. Bridget's Church, Ettrick, with visitation one hour before at the church. Burial will be at St. Bridget's Cemetery.