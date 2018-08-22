LA CROSSE/STODDARD — Evelyn K. Werner, 94, of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in the Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.
She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 29, 1923, to Nicholas and Mary (Weiker) Clements. She married Willard P. Werner June 20, 1944, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph’s Ridge.
She is survived by one daughter, Diane (Michael) Ray of Waukesha, Wis.; four sons, David (Linda) Werner of West Salem, Gary (Linda) Werner of Stoddard, Roger (Deborah) Werner of Stoddard and Gerald (Alana) Werner of Warrens; 10 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 19 stepgreat-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-great-grandchild. She is further survived by one sister-in-law, Joyce Clements of La Cross; and one brother-in-law, Roy Werner of Stoddard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard, April 16, 1997; two sisters, Eleanore Kneifl and Angeline Anderson; and three brothers, Elmer, Sylvester and Herbert Clements.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, Aug. 23, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St. La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass in the church.
The family would like to thank the Benedictine Manor for all the attention and care their mother received during her time spent there. Also, a very special thank you to the Rev. Brian D. Konopa, the Rev. Robert Cook and Sister Kathy Stuggen FSPA, for their care and loving compassion given to our mother!
Memorials are preferred and will be determined by the family at a later date.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
