Evelyn M. Crowley, 80, of Prairie du Chien, WI, formerly of Steuben, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, WI surrounded by her children. Friends may call at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, WI from 2:00 - 5:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 29. Burial will be Monday, January 30 at 11:00 am at St Patrick's Catholic Church cemetery in Seneca, WI. Luncheon to follow in the church hall. www.garrityfuneralhome.com