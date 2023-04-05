VIROQUA—Evelyn Martin Sanabria, 90, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023, at Vernon Manor.

She was born on December 14, 1932, in Mason City, Iowa to Alex and Cora Allos. Evelyn graduated from Plymouth High School. Following graduation, she married Gilbert Martin on December 18, 1949, and they had three children. Evelyn worked hard as a farmer’s wife and homemaker up until her retiring from farming when Gilbert passed away. She later went on to work at Vernon Manor for over 10 years as a housekeeper up until her retirement. She later went on to remarry Louie Sanabria.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Cora Allos; her first husband, Gilbert Martin; her second husband, Louie Sanabria; and daughter-in-law, Sherrie Martin.

Survivors include her three children: Merle Martin of Viroqua, Linda Martin (Mike) Culek of Viroqua, Craig (Mary Bakkom) Martin of Green Bay, WI; sister, Pearl Turner of Mason City, IA; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Roth Family Cremation Center and Funeral Services at a later date.

Psalm 23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.