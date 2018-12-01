Evelyn E. Miller, 93, of St. Joseph’s Ridge, passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Hillview Healthcare Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph’s Ridge. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, where a rosary will be recited at 3:15 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse.