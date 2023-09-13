SIERRA VISTA, AZ—Evelyn Ray was born October 12, 1940. She passed away on August 21, 2023 at the age of 82; at Life Care of Sierra Vista, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her father, Alvern Hein better known to the community as Bosco; her mother, Irene (Assadorian) Hein. She was part of a 6th living generation before her mother’s passing and a 5th living generation before her passing.

She is survived by daughter, Eva Marie (Ray) Boettcher; son-in-law, Lee Boettcher; grandchildren (in age order): Chasidy Marie (Castor) Williams, grandson-in-law, Scott Williams; her great-grandchildren: Erin (Osborn) Munyun; great-grandson-in-law, Seth Munyon; great-great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Eleanor; grandson, Adam Castor; granddaughter-in-law, Mary Castor; great grandchildren: Inanna, Abbygayle, Asher; grandson, Casey Jones.

She is survived by siblings: Duane Hein, Jerene (Hein) Rogers and Arly (John) Hein all of Wisconsin; her great many nieces and nephews, family members and friends.

Evelyn lived a brief time in New Mexico in the 1960’s before returning to her beloved Wisconsin with her parents, her daughter and siblings.

She worked a brief time as a hairdresser after completing her Cosmetology school (Feathers) in New Mexico. Later, she worked for Sanna Dairies in Menomonie then it was on to work at Stout State University, retiring from there; making hard work look simple. She always felt rewarded working at each of her jobs.

After retiring; Evelyn along with the help of her siblings cared for their Mom until their mother’s passing.

Her pride and joy was her home and property; along with many other things.

She was best known for her humor. She could take a stressed situation and make it funny to where everyone was laughing; leaving the situation far behind. In her family’s opinion; she could have been the famous comedian/actress she secretly dreamed of being.

Evelyn’s talents far and wide included house design and upgrades to her home and land, furniture refinishing and piano playing. She loved to dance from the Boogie Woogie to Square Dancing.

Evelyn moved to AZ in March 2023 to be with her Child and her grandchildren. Unfortunately, she fell very ill shortly after arriving; they were able to spend a short time with her before her passing.

Her wish was to be next to her mother and father when she passed.

There will be a memorial service planned for 2024 in Menomonie, WI with a date, time and place to be announced.

At the time of the Memorial services in lieu of flowers/cards, we ask you donate to a Senior Living Center for the simple things in life; snacks, clothing, something for their room, or just a few hours of your time. Many do not have the finances for these things or to have someone visit them. You will honor Evelyn in ways you could never imagine.

She will be sorrowfully missed by all. Love you Mom; forever!