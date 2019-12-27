Mrs. Evelyn Stoneman, 73, of Viroqua, formerly of Orange City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Riverdale Health Care in Muscoda.

There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. The Rev. Ronald Wheeler will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City.

Evelyn Marie was born Dec. 10, 1946, in Ottumwa, the daughter of Charles William and Catherine Elizabeth (Brown) Brown. She was raised on a farm in the Bloomfied area and attended the Black Hawk one room country school and graduated from the Bloomfield High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in art education from the Northeast Missouri State University.

She was united in marriage to Loren Doyle Stoneman Dec. 20, 1975, at the Oak Grove Chapel in St. Joseph, Mo. From 1989 to 2004, they resided in St. Joseph, where they attended the Family Worship Center Assembly of God. She taught art in several communities, including Wathena, Kan.; and Maysville, Stewartsville, Kahoka, and Pattonsburg, Mo. She also worked at MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center in St. Joseph. They moved to Orange City in August of 2004 and attended the Dover Avenue Alliance Church. Loren passed away Nov. 25 of that same year in Orange City. In 2014, Evelyn moved to Viroqua to be closer to her daughter.

