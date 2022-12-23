Evelyn T. Woychik, 94, formerly of Arcadia, died on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at St. Anne’s of Winona.

Evelyn was born in Arcadia on Nov. 1, 1928, to Benedict and Theresa (Reck) Sonsalla. She was united in marriage to Alphonse “Allie” Woychik on Oct. 2, 1956, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, where Evelyn was a lifelong member. Alphonse preceded Evelyn in death on Feb. 21, 1989.

Evelyn was employed with Miller Waste Mills and Arcadia Manufacturing before joining the staff at the Arcadia Public School as a custodian. Evelyn worked at the school for over 20 years until her retirement. In her spare time, Evelyn enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, reading and dancing, especially to polka and old-time music.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Dan) Brendel of Winona; grandchildren: Alex Brendel of Winona, Courtney Brendel of Minneapolis, and Claire Brendel of St. Louis Park; sisters: Adeline Rippley of Waumandee and Mary Rose (James) Skroch of Arcadia; sister-in-law, Irene Dittrich of Alma; brother-in-law, Marcus Woychik of Independence; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Peter; and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Holy Family Parish with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. A rosary will be recited beginning at 10:40 a.m. at church. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia. Memorials may be directed to the Winona Health Foundation or Adith Miller Manor. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.