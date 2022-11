LANSING, Iowa — Everett L. Stahl, 93, of Lansing, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa. Graveside services with military honors will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lansing. Friends may greet the family from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.