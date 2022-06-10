Everett Roningen Jr.

MARSHFIELD, WI - Everett Roningen Jr., age 60, of Marshfield, WI, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at his home in Marshfield. He was born on October 29, 1961 to Everett Roningen and Rose Marie Wood in Tomah, WI.

He is survived by his Mother, Rose Marie Caskey; and sister, Rita Wood.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Everett; and a brother, Kurtis Roningen.

Graveside Services for Everett will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Millston Brookside Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.