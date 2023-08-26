ETTRICK—Evonne Elizabeth Busse age 88 of Rural Ettrick died on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at her home in the Town of Franklin, Rural Ettrick, WI Evonne was born in Leon, WI on November 9, 1934, to Palmer and Margaret (Fluekiger) Petersen. She married Preston Busse on July 24, 1954, in the North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in Rural Ettrick, WI. She was employed over the years as a church treasurer/secretary, employed at the Arrow Shopper Newspaper for many years. Evonne enjoyed bowling at the Tran Haus where she won state on women’s and mixed leagues, she carried Preston when throwing horseshoes.

Evonne is survived by five sons: Randy (Marsha) of Ettrick, Terry (Karla) of Taylor, John (Eileen) of Whitewater, Jeff (Kris) of Melrose and Joel (Peggie) of Black River Falls; sister, Bonnie Ziegler; brother-in-law, Darwin (Jane) Busse and sister-in-law, Marlys Jennings; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Preston; mother and father-in-law: Otto and Marian Busse; sisters: Bev (Carl) Austin, Marlene (Fritz) O’Neil, Rene (Stanley) Zillmer; brother, Rodney (Lois) Petersen; sister-in-law and husband: Darlene (Robert) Sennett, and brothers-in-law: Robert Jennings and Vern Ziegler.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, in the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church with Rev. John Ashland officiating. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. A burial will follow in the South Beaver Creek Church Cemetery.

Kratz Funeral Home- Portage (www.kratzfuneralhomer.com) is assisting with arrangements.

Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion given to Evonne and the entire family.