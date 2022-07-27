VIROQUA—Ezra S. Diman, or Sam as he was known to almost everyone, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short stay at Creamery Creek Memory Care in Viroqua, WI. He was 86 years old. He was born in Manila, The Philippine Islands in 1935. His parents were Ezra S. Diman III, from New Bedford, MA and Graal Herrick Diman, from Stevens Point, WI. His father started a school in the Philippines and met his wife there, and later was ordained as an Episcopal Priest and worked in the Philippine Islands for his entire career.

Sam graduated high school from the Brent School in Baguio, Philippines and subsequently graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, CT in 1957. He was drafted into the U.S. Armed Services and served in Berlin, Germany for two years in the Intelligence Division. He had one son, Mark Sampson Diman with his first wife, Greta. Sam raised his son in Madison, WI after his wife returned to Germany and they divorced.

Sam began working for the University of Wisconsin Press after returning to the United States, and continued there for most of his career while rising from stock boy to become the Associate Director, when he retired in 1995. His dream was to build his own home in retirement and he chose this Driftless region after driving through it for many years on his way to the Mississippi River to hunt ducks. He loved the outdoors and the wonders of nature. He became an avid fly fisherman and loved his trips to Montana and Idaho with his friends, as well as partaking in the fishing and hunting opportunities on his own land and in the region. He did build a house and enjoyed the past 25 years partaking in the fruits of his labor. He appreciated every moment and every season in this beautiful paradise, which he worked to create with the help of his current wife, Perry L. Nesbitt whom he married in 2000. May he rest in peace.