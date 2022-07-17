LA CROSSE — F. John Deichelbohrer, 88, of La Crosse and formerly of Holmen, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private family burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church or to Holmen High School FFA. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.