Fae S. Ebner, 104, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at The Orchards Care Center in Minnetonka, Minn. She was born on January 17, 1918, to Joseph and Agnes Schubert. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital, at Grandview Hospital. Fae was born during the pandemic of 1918 and died during the pandemic of 2019. Fae was educated in La Crosse including one year at St. Mary’s Elementary and a year at Western Wisconsin Technical College. She married her husband Jerry in St. Mary’s rectory and then played pool to celebrate with her attendants, Wenzel and Margaret Schubert. Fae and Jerry celebrated the birth of two children, Jon “Jack” and Jill. Fae shared many lifelong adventures with Jerry and treasured relatives and partnered with Jerry to form several successful businesses in the La Crosse area. She was an excellent seamstress and cook and spent many hours cooking and baking and making quilts with family members. Fae enjoyed welcoming guests into her home with food, drink, and conversation. She had fun exploring her Irish and German ancestry. Fae worshiped her God often and with heartfelt love and was a passionate singer and member of senior choir for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Randall) Schostag; four grandsons: Jon (Nancy) Ebner, Tim (Margaret) Ebner, Richard (Stephanie Djerf) Schostag, and Joseph (Viktorija) Schostag; her great-grandchildren: Sam (Jackie) Ebner, Joseph Ebner, Jackie Ebner and Tyler Ebner; a great-great-grandson, Noah Ebner; a sister-in-law, Doris Ebner; and countless extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; a son, Jon “Jack” (Carol) Ebner; twelve siblings; and in-laws; 10 Ebner in-laws; and countless extended family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Interment will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.