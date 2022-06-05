Fae S. Ebner, 104, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at The Orchards Care Center in Minnetonka, Minn. She was born on January 17, 1918, to Joseph and Agnes Schubert. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital, at Grandview Hospital. Fae was born during the pandemic of 1918 and died during the pandemic of 2019. Fae was educated in La Crosse including one year at St. Mary’s Elementary and a year at Western Wisconsin Technical College. She married her husband Jerry in St. Mary’s rectory and then played pool to celebrate with her attendants, Wenzel and Margaret Schubert. Fae and Jerry celebrated the birth of two children, Jon “Jack” and Jill. Fae shared many lifelong adventures with Jerry and treasured relatives and partnered with Jerry to form several successful businesses in the La Crosse area. She was an excellent seamstress and cook and spent many hours cooking and baking and making quilts with family members. Fae enjoyed welcoming guests into her home with food, drink, and conversation. She had fun exploring her Irish and German ancestry. Fae worshiped her God often and with heartfelt love and was a passionate singer and member of senior choir for many years.