Father LaVern Trocinski "Father T"

LA CRESCENT, MN—Father LaVern “Father T” Trocinski, 87 of La Crescent, MN, passed away on May 8, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System—Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, WI. Father T was born on April 30, 1934 in Coon Valley, WI to Elmer and Olga (Jorgenson) Trocinske. On July 1, 2002, Father T retired, joining the ranks of senior priests in the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. In retirement he continued to offer assistance in many of the parishes in the Diocese until health issues limited his ability to do so. After moving to SpringBrook Assisted Living in La Crescent in 2020, he was honored to celebrate weekly Mass with the residents. Father T is survived by his brothers Donald (ZoeAnn) and Robert (Sandi) both of LaCrescent, MN and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Donna (Rolland) Wilson.