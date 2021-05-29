Father Robert F. Pedretti age 82, a priest for 57 years passed away at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Fr. Bob was born in Genoa, WI on October 18, 1938 to Albert & Helen (Venner) Pedretti. He grew up on a farm and attended several elementary schools as well as Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse, WI and St. John’s, Collegeville, MN. Fr. Bob was ordained to the priesthood on May 30, 1964 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, La Crosse, WI. Following his ordination, he was assigned to Sacred Heart Parish in Nekoosa as assistant pastor and also taught at Assumption High School, in Wisconsin Rapids. In 1967 Fr. Bob volunteered for mission work and was assigned to Holy Cross Parish in Santa Cruz. While in Bolivia he worked with a carpenter’s cooperative that helped carpenters and others with woodworking and hand craft skills. In 1975 Fr. Bob returned to the Diocese of La Crosse after eight years serving the poor in Bolivia. He was appointed associate pastor of Newman University Parish in Stevens Point and in 1976 became pastor of St. James Parish, Amherst. In 1988, he was also named pastor of St. Mary of Mt Carmel Parish, Fancher where he had been administering without an official appointment since 1986. Throughout his life Fr. Bob enjoyed deer hunting with his family near La Crosse as well as with friends from his parishes. In his spare time Fr. Bob spent time riding his motorcycle enjoying the countryside and many times stopping in to visit parishioners especially the homebound. Fr. Bob continued to serve both parishes, with his residence at St. James, until his retirement in 2009. He resided in the village of Amherst in his retirement years and continued to help out by offering Mass at area parishes as well as weekly Mass at Whispering Pines, an assisted living facility in Plover.