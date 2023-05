WINONA — Fern M. Girtler, age 102, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Ave Maria of Benedictine — Callista Court in Winona.

Visitation from noon until services at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 328 E. Broadway in Winona. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.