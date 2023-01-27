TOMAH—Fern V. Williams, age 96, of Tomah, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born October 5, 1926, the daughter of Everett and Wanda (Tonn) Hutchison. Fern graduated from Ontario High School and shortly after married John Williams where they lived on their farm in Norwalk. Fern was a homemaker and spent years working for Schreirer’s Implement in Norwalk. Years after John’s death and to be closer to her daughter, Mary and grandchildren, Fern built a new house and moved to Tomah.

Fern created many friendships while living in Tomah; working at Burnstad’s in the fashion department, being a member of the Red Hat Society, and through her morning aerobics group. Later in life, she enjoyed the simpleness of bird watching and making her homemade chocolate chip cookies for others to enjoy.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Laura) Gerke and their children, Anna, Elaina, Lucas, Jacob, and Viviana Gerke, all of New Berlin, and Lindsey Gerke of Wauwatosa; and her son-in-law, Richard Gerke of Tomah.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Steven Williams; her daughter, Mary Gerke; and her siblings, Ben (Gen) Williams and Janet (Earl) Icke.

Thank you to Grandma Fern’s special friends, Don and Gwen Nelson, for all the love and time with Grandma Fern!

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Korey Van Kampen will officiate. Burial will be held in the Pilgrim’s Home Cemetery in Norwalk. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com