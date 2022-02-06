ONALASKA, WI — Florence Caroline Spors, age 92, of Onalaska, WI, died at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem, WI, on Feb. 3, 2022. She was born March 16, 1929, in Whitehall, WI, to Esther (Ekern) and Warren Heineck. The Heineck family farm at North Bend, WI, is where she grew up. Florence graduated from the North Bend rural school, Melrose High School in 1946, and the two-year Elementary Education Course at Luther College in 1948. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. In 1949, she married Wesley Spors of Melrose. They were married at the Heineck farm, North Bend, WI. After teaching in Blair and Melrose-Mindoro districts, the family moved to Onalaska in 1974. Florence served on the Board of Directors for the Youth Symphony and the La Crosse Symphony Orchestras. She gave private piano lessons in her home and did substitute teaching in area schools. As a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Onalaska she belonged to the Ladies Aid for over thirty years. She also served as Ladies Aid president. The other organizations she belonged to were Fauver Hill Garden Club, La Crosse Area Music Teachers Association, Riverland Chapter of American Guild of Organists, La Crosse Area Retired Educators, and Sons of Norway, La Crosse.

Preceding her in death were her parents: Warren and Esther Heineck; and her husband, Wesley Spors. She is survived by one daughter, Marianne (Dean) Buchanan of West Salem; and one son, Jonathan (Debra) Spors of Englewood, CO; and four grandchildren: Andrew and Simon Buchanan, Rebekah and Mallory Spors. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St. Onalaska. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Dan Olson will officiate. The burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, North Bend, WI. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Memorials may be given to St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Onalaska, or the North Bend Cemetery Association. The family would like to thank the staff at Mulder Health Care Facility for all of their care over the past several years. “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me, for I am meek and lonely in heart, and you will find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30